Labour Party, others worry, forecast Rubber- Stamp 10thAssembly

The Labour Party has expressed disappointment with the Presidency and the ruling party for getting a majority of Senators and House of Representatives members to do their bidding.

Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiorah Ifoh said, “The conventional thing to do is to allow members of both chambers to elect their leaders but this was not what Nigerians witnessed on Tuesday.

“The APC and Presidency did everything possible to have their way and they succeeded.

Nigerians should not expect this Assembly to champion any form of legislative independence because the Senate President and the Speaker of the House were the picks of the Presidency.’’

The Spokesman for the New Nigeria Peoples Party in the 2023 Presidential Campaign Council, Ladipo Johnson said that the leadership of the 10th National Assembly was the creation of the ruling party and the Presidency.

“Nigerians should not expect much in terms of disagreement between the executive and the judiciary.

This should be worrisome considering that a healthy disagreement is necessary between the two arms of government in a constitutional democracy.’’

Also, the National Publicity Secretary of the Social Democratic Party, Rufus Aiyenigba, attributed the victory of Akpabio and Abbas to what he called their extensive and intensive consultations across the different party platforms that produced lawmakers in the federal parliament.

Speaking on the elections at the National Assembly, the Peoples Democratic Party, through its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba pleaded for time to put together a formal statement, saying,”We are aware of the election and the outcome. We will react appropriately when we are ready.”

Abass and his deputy, Ben Kalu, are however insisting that they would not preside over a rubber stamp house.

Abass said “If you talk about rubber stamp, look at the acceptance rate, those who have elected those across party lines, almost all the whole entire PDP, SDP, ADC, and all other minority parties voted us.

“So if they felt that we are going to be rubber stamps, do you think they will elect us? No. They believe that we will safeguard the sanctity of the National Assembly, the legislature.’’