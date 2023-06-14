Tinubu predicts clash with legislature in the days to come

In a statement he personally signed on Tuesday, titled ‘Now, let’s get on with the business of the people,’ Tinubu also congratulated the new Deputy Senate President Jibril Barau and House of Representatives Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, for their “well-deserved victories.”

He said, “Being elected by their peers as presiding officers and assuming the leadership of the National Assembly is a great honour that comes with a huge responsibility. I trust that you will justify the confidence reposed in you by your members and many Nigerians.

“As your President, I am prepared to transparently work with the National Assembly. Nigerians expect distinguished Senators and Honourable members to make laws and carry out oversight duties that will enhance the performance of government to achieve successful outcomes including improving their quality of life.”

He thanked Abdulaziz Yari, Idris Wase, and Aminu Jaji for enriching the process with their participation in the leadership election, wishing them the best and most successful tenure in the 10th National Assembly.

However, the President forecasted turbulence between the executive and the legislature in the days to come saying, “When we disagree it will not be out of malice, ill-will, and the quest to diminish the institution of the National Assembly or any individual member.”

He called for harmony between the two arms of government, adding that it is the only way to deliver quality service to Nigerians.