Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Trending » Business » Chef Dammy disqualified ! …Guinness World Records disclaimer !

Chef Dammy disqualified ! …Guinness World Records disclaimer !

YouNews June 15, 2023 Business, Celebrity, En vogue, Entertainment, Events, Events, News, Press Release Leave a comment 31 Views

Chef Damilola Adeparusi did not apply to the Guinness World Records before embarking on her cookathon!

The Guinness World Records has said it did not receive an application regarding the cookathon that just ended in Ekiti.

This information is contained in a reply sent to Legit.ng by the record body after an enquiry regarding the Ekiti cookathon.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Tinubu crashes Naira to Dollar with Currency floating !

Private sector, economists as well as financial experts are backing CBN as naira falls to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023