Chef Dammy disqualified ! …Guinness World Records disclaimer !

June 15, 2023
Chef Damilola Adeparusi did not apply to the Guinness World Records before embarking on her cookathon!
The Guinness World Records has said it did not receive an application regarding the cookathon that just ended in Ekiti.
This information is contained in a reply sent to Legit.ng by the record body after an enquiry regarding the Ekiti cookathon.
