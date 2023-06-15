Many hail forex floating, YOUNEWS pinpoints benefits

The decision by the CBN to float the naira is a painful but necessary surgery that needed to be conducted on the economy, experts have agreed

The decision to keep separate windows has caused significant damage to Nigeria's economy for a long period of time.

The policy is not a devaluation policy, but a pricing mechanism that reflects the demand and supply fundamentals in the foreign exchange market.

It is a framework which allows for flexible rate adjustments as and when necessary.

It is a model that is predictable, equitable, transparent and sustainable.

It is a policy regime that would reduce uncertainty and inspire the confidence of investors.

It would minimize discretion and arbitrage in the foreign exchange allocation mechanism.

Rate unification does not imply that rates will be exactly the same in all segments of the market.

The objective is to ensure that the differentials are very minimal, possibly between 5-10 per cent.

The directives in my opinion is to checkmate various illegal economic behaviors like rent seeking, currency substitution, FX holding positions and frivolous demand. The naira volatility have continued to underpinned the slow economic growth in recent years.

Some of the benefits of this unification include enhancing liquidity in the foreign exchange market, reducing uncertainty in the foreign exchange market, and enhancing the confidence of investors.

It was also noted that this move would boost government revenue by a minimum of N4tn through additional remittance of exchange, among other benefits

It was a situation whereby we managed to keep something that was bad for a very long time !

Indications are emerging that this government is displaying the willpower to do what needed to be done.

We did not have governments that thought things through, they didn’t understand that it simply does not align with the natural order of any economy to have such a wide variation in the price of a homogenous commodity.

It doesn’t require such a complicated economic analysis to show that we had engaged in self-destruction for a long time.

If you want to be among the top 20 economies of the world, you can’t have that kind of situation where two exchange rates are miles apart.

Floating of the naira allows the true value of the naira to emerge from a market-determined rate.

It brings a lot of clarity to forex as against the multiple forex windows under the former regime. The last regime under the suspended CBN governor had almost 12 forex windows.

There was one for oil and gas, one for import and export and there was one for students so there were so many but this unification brings some clarity,

With the Nigerian naira now exchanging in the official forex market at market-determined rates, a significant market distortion has been removed.

Expectedly this will come with both positive and negative implications.

“The major impacts will include a significant rise in government debt in naira terms by about N12tn to N90tn i.e. external debt of $42bn will increase by the difference between the old and new rates.”

There might be an increase in debt to Gross Domestic Product ratio by about five per cent, alongside an increase in foreign debt service cost.

But this move would likely increase the government’s revenue and reduce the budget deficit.

Government’s revenue will increase in naira terms resulting in a higher tax/revenue to GDP ratio.

Corporate tax collection may however decline as many businesses crystallize forex losses due to the higher exchange rate.

“Possible reduction in budget deficit if government’s forex revenue exceeds foreign currency obligations, an increase in the budget deficit will arise if otherwise.

The development would also lead to cost savings and attract foreign exchange inflows, and the capital market will benefit from this, among other benefits.

Experts also are of the opinions that the double-window exchange rate as a scam that only benefitted a few Nigerians.

With the floating of the naira, exporters would no longer worry about being shortchanged whenever they repatriate the proceeds of their exports through the I & E Window.

It was a scam, just like a fuel subsidy. Some people had access to it at the official rate and were taking advantage of the situation.

From basic economics, subsidy breeds corruption. It may be unfair to a majority of the people but it breeds corruption which benefits the privileged who have access

Exporters will now be able to get the correct rate for their proceeds based on their forex earnings.

Before, if you export through official channels, whatever comes back to you, they exchange at the official rate, which is a disincentive to exports. It is a disincentive because the person who is exporting his goods, some of his inputs are also imported and there is not enough forex available for you and have to source for it at the parallel market.

The decision to float the naira would no doubt attract more international investors and also boost the country’s economy.

A cousry look around at countries that are floating exchange rates, shows those with floated exchange rates tend to attract international investors.

They seem to have a better economic performance. I’m not saying that the fact that you have floated your exchange rate necessarily means you will achieve everything you want.

But if you don’t float your exchange, you are likely to lose a lot of benefits that come to open markets;Investment, jobs and capital flows. Investors’ confidence would be positively impacted.

