Meet Yusuf Aminat, Lady Who Broke LASU 40-Yr 5.00 CGPA Record

The Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has for the first time in its 40 years history produced its first graduate with a perfect score of 5.00 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA).

The LASU graduate, who set the new academic record is Yusuf Aminat Imoitesemeh from the Faculty of Law.

The Vice Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, who disclosed this at a pre-convocation briefing, said the 2-in-1 ceremony is for the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 academic sessions, said Aminat will be rewarded with N500,000

Prof. Olatunji-Bello said the university would graduate 10,183, out of which 282 students obtained First Class in different fields.

She explained that Yusuf is of the 2021/2022 academic session and top the First Class graduates with a 5.00 CGPA while Lopez Feyisayo Divine of the 2020/2021 set is from the Department of Physiology, College of Medicine and made a 4.91 CGPA.

The VC said aside from other activities lined up for the event, the convocation lecture would hold on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, and is titled, “The Impact of Digitalization on Higher Education in the Digital Age”, to be delivered by the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echono.

She also disclosed that the convocation lecture would be chaired by the Executive Secretary National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, at the Buba Marwa Auditorium, Main Campus, Ojo.

She said the award of diplomas, first degrees, postgraduate diplomas and master’s degrees will hold on Wednesday, June 21st.

On Thursday, 22nd June 2023, the final day of the ceremonies, we shall be holding the award of PhD, distinguished professorship, conferment of honorary doctorate degrees and appreciation award for some eminent Nigerians,” she added.

Giving a breakdown of the number of First Class graduates, the VC said the 2020/2021 academic session recorded 148 graduates, the 2021/2022 academic session produced 128 graduates and the Sandwich (2022 modular year) had 6 graduates

Said she: “With a total of 282 First Class students in the two academic sessions, the university is therefore graduating her highest number of first-class in her 40 years of history.

“I am happy to announce our best-graduating students, 2020/2021 academic session: Lopez Feyisayo Divine, Department of Physiology, College of Medicine with a CGPA of 4.91, First Class Honours.

“For the 2021/2022 academic session, we have Yusuf Aminat Imoitesemeh, Law with a CGPA of 5.00 First Class Honours.”

“I am also glad to announce that Yusuf Aminat Imoitesemeh, with a CGPA of 5.00 (First Class Honours) is LASU’s best-graduating student in history. I congratulate her, her family and the Faculty of Law on this laudable feat,” she explained.

She said apart from the 121 postgraduate students, who will be awarded doctorate degrees, the university will confer honorary doctorate degrees and an appreciation award on eight eminent Nigerians, who have made contributions to the development of LASU and the nation at large.

The honorary awardees include the former governor, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, wife of the state governor, Mrs Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, and Oba Saheed Elegushi.

Others are Dr. Daniel Olukoya, Dr. John Olukayode Fayemi, Olufemi Gbajabimila,

Oba Suleiman Raji Ashade and Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire.