Opinion: Chef Dammy’s cook-a-thon, an exercise in futility ?

Chef Damilola Adeparusi’s controversial cook-a-thon has become an exercise in futility.

She acted without knowledge. She didn’t care to read about the rules of engagement before taking off.

What was she thinking?

Perhaps she thought that the way to win Guinness World Record is as easy as ABC.

Dami got the gas cooker, the pots, and the foodstuff and quickly set up a kitchen.

She went ahead to buy a timer, activated her social media handles, and embarked on the cookathon.

Dami was ill-informed, no one advised her appropriately.

She got disqualified before she started. If you did not apply to enroll in a competition, how will you win?

Legit.ng News reached out to The Guinness World Records just to make assurance doubly sure. Guinness World Record broke the “bad” news.

They said they did not receive any application regarding the cook-a-thon that just ended in Ekiti.

What a loss!

Conversely , Trending viral effects on social media without Guinness book of records are giants steps that will remain in the heart and head book of records.

She’s attracted attention, much support (financial, moral, professional) already.

Her fame is noised through out the globe.

NB: The power of a chef is in the ability to get good recipes, organise well and stamina to stay long hours.

NOT GUINNESS book of records (Hilda did a showbiz game but Dammy did an emergence adventure; don’t compare the two).

They’re in two different contexts but under the same inspiration)

She’s good!!

Hilda took years to prepare, she took less than two months…I’m sure.

All the same, Hilda has been an inspiration to a whole continent and beyond.

Atimes, it takes been called foolish to actually change your life.

Chef Sammy from Ekiti is actually very smart.

She has trended around social media.

She has been given cash money and promised a 2weeks tour. If only she remained in her kitchen cooking, no one will know her.

She has changed her life in few days while other that claim to be wiser are still looking for who to help them.

Damilola has successfully branded her name and got thr recognition she wanted.

Take it or leave it the young lady now has a recognized brand.

You can pick up a concept as a basic unit of knowledge and rebrand it.

In her statement, she told Hilda back she was not by any means competing with her but doing this to get herself recognition which she has successfully achieved.

She has said it severally that she is not in any competition.

She was never in any competition, be it Guinness, Trophy, Farous, or Fanta competition.

She didn’t want to break Guinness Book of Record, she only wanted to break the internet and become famous, that aim she has achieved. Congratulations to her.