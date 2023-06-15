Pitfalls of Naira floating to avoid

The development is good but there is an urgent need for the CBN to stabilise the exchange rate by releasing foreign exchange into the market.

An expert opines “There’s no doubt that we all want a harmonisation of the exchange rate, what was at stake is the method they would have adopted harmonising it; whether they were going to have a gradual harmonization of the exchange rate where they would allow the currency to devalue over time, or simply allowed it to float.

“The concerns now are: Does the Central Bank of Nigeria have the capacity to intervene in the market to help stabilise it within a particular range? That then means they must have a war chest to meet demands.

In the first instance, the CBN must clear the arrears so that what comes into the market is new.

This will reduce the pressure that we have in the market, the CBN should also come up with their own range within which range the currency should trade.

If you trade outside that range, the CBN should intervene to stabilise because there must be some level of certainty about the currency.”

The CBN should be ready to position itself for periodic intervention in the forex market, as and when necessary, to stabilize the exchange rate and prevent volatility.

This should happen not by fixing rate, but by boosting supply to the extent that the reserves can support.”

The new directives is to checkmate various illegal economic behaviors like rent seeking, currency substitution, FX holding positions and frivolous demand. The naira volatility have continued to underpinned the slow economic growth in recent years.

But YOUNEWS’ engagements with financial experts revealed that , as we await the rule of engagement on the new directives the likely unintended consequences are as follow.”

In the short run, “We will witness a panic and mild spike in the market that will push levels up.

Secondly, in the medium term, we will begin to see our sources of dollars inflow increasing in the market to provide the needed liquidity in the market for rates stabilisation.

The challenge in all of the above is how do we inject liquidity into the critical retail end of the market and a reference point for pricing in the economy which is characterised by volatility.

Commenting on the challenge ahead of the policy, an insider in forex market said ” Hmmmmm!

Go and study the dynamism of structure of criminality to know better that not even Abacha could stop black market of foreign currency because it is an institution on its own.

Tinubu must be ready for a big fight.