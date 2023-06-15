Rita Dominic, Pregnant With First Child At 47 ?

Actress, Rita Dominic who married businessman, Fidelis Anosike in 2022 in a star-studded wedding ceremony may be already pregnant at the age of 47.

Fans vehemently speculate pregnancy after the veteran actress, Rita Dominic shared new photos of herself.

Some of the veteran actress’ fans went on to gush about her as they penned congratulatory messages to her.

Celebrating the weekend, the 47-year-old shared some dazzling photos of herself dressed in a red gown.

The first photo in the slides however appeared like one with a protruding tummy which caused mild unrest in the comment section from inquisitive fans and ‘womb-watchers’

Rita shared photos, spotting a red dress with visible protruding tummy recently.

The expectant Rita wrote while sharing the photos: “The 6th slide is my mood for the weekend.”

Fans hit the comment section to congratulate the actress after spotting her growing baby bump in the first slide.

It would be recalled that Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike exchanged marital vows in Aboh Mbaise, Owerri, Imo State on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.They also had their white wedding ceremony at Selby Abbey, North Yorkshire, England on Saturday, November 26. 2022.

Rita Dominic denies welcoming twins with husband Fidelis Anosike

on September 21, 2022.

She then debunked the claimed that she and her husband, who recently tied the knot in April 19, 2022, reportedly welcomed a set of twin girls in the UK.

Known for being very private, the Nollywood actress us used to pregnancy rumours about her.

News of their engagement on April 15, 2022 was greeted with pregnancy speculations and claims that the actress was already pregnant as she prepared to tie the knot.