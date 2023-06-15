Tinubu hosts Abdulsalami in Aso Rock

The former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.) was a visitor to

President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, today.

Abubakar who recently turned 81 is visiting Tinubu 48 hours after former President Goodluck Jonathan was at the Villa to brief the President on developments in Mali.

Although the agenda of the meeting is not yet public, The former military leader may have dropped by for a courtesy visit.

Months ago, Abubakar chaired the National Peace Committee that brought all major candidates in the February 25 Presidential election to signed a peace accord to minimise tension during and after the polls.