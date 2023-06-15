Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Tinubu hosts Abdulsalami in Aso Rock

Tinubu hosts Abdulsalami in Aso Rock

YouNews June 15, 2023 Celebrity, Events, Events, Interviews, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 49 Views

The former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.) was a visitor to
President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, today.

Abubakar who recently turned 81 is visiting Tinubu 48 hours after former President Goodluck Jonathan was at the Villa to brief the President on developments in Mali.

Although the agenda of the meeting is not yet public, The former military leader may have dropped by for a courtesy visit.

Months ago, Abubakar chaired the National Peace Committee that brought all major candidates in the February 25 Presidential election to signed a peace accord to minimise tension during and after the polls.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Tinubu crashes Naira to Dollar with Currency floating !

Private sector, economists as well as financial experts are backing CBN as naira falls to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023