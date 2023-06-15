Untold story of Akpabio’s deal with Tinubu to emerge Senate President

It is official and a done deal; Akpabio is now presiding after emerging Senate President and Chairman of National Assembly few days ago.

But as it is in other aspect of life , long planning, give and take..and being a far seer are required.

During the 8th Senate, Godswill Akpabio was the one who rallied his colleagues from the South to ensure that the obnoxious Water Bill was not passed.

He thus angered his colleagues from the North who were desperate to pass it. Akpabio incidentally lost re-election into 9th Senate but was appointed Minister by President Buhari.

During his screening, many Senators from the North had not forgotten nor forgiven their Uncommon former colleague.

They were determined to exert their pound of flesh. They were not going to accord him the respect customary for former legislators who appear before them for screening.

However, the apostle of “whatever money cannot solve, more money will solve it” was given a soft landing by then Senate President, Ahmed Lawan who insisted that Akpabio must get the bow and go treatment but with the proviso that as minister, he would work with his counterpart in the Ministry of Water Resources to ensure that the Water Bill was passed.

The Water Bill never passed. It was a retrogressive bill anyway.

Independent analysts are of the opinion that a country moving towards standard federation does not need such anachronistic piece of legislation.

Anyway, Akpabio still ensured that he attracted the ire of senators during his time as minister.

How?

Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has always been a cesspool of corruption and Senate decided to probe it.

Probably as a former Senator who knew why the probe was initiated in the first place (while it is true that appointees usually sees public service as a means of illegally enriching themselves, friends and family, our national assembly also sees such anomaly as a way to also take their own share), refused to be rattled.

Eventually when he appeared before the committee and members began to ask probing questions and were taking the matter seriously, Akpabio decided to let the cat out of the bag by disclosing openly that many members of the National Assembly were partakers in the bazaar going on at NDDC.

Though, it is said that dogs don’t eat dogs?

A source said “Well, it appeared a case of tit for tat. You Takar me, I Daboh you (a mid 1970s national scandal).”

Akpabio must have concluded in his heart that since you want to disgrace me, I will also expose you guys. Nobody knows how the probe ended.

And then the man resigned his ministerial position to vie for presidency. He stepped down for Asiwaju Tinubu on the night of primaries at Eagle Square.

It may be recalled that he was the first aspirant to address the convention.

And Tinubu had approached Akpabio to announce his stepping down for him as that would galvanise some fellow contestants into following suit and demoralise others from continuing with their ambition.

“If I do that for you, what will be my gain”? Akpabio was reported to have demanded.

“I will support you to become Senate President”, Tinubu replied according to insiders

And that was how the deal was sealed. Each of them kept to the bargain.

After push and shoves Akpabio become a senator again and to avoid stories that touch, Senate presidency was zoned to him!

For probably the first time since 1999, a position was zoned not to a region but an individual.

The hurdle then became how he was going to get the support of Senators that he “had put to disrepute”. It was tough.

Many of then vowed to punish him for the earlier”indiscretion”.

Senate President Ahmed Lawan vehemently refused to back him. Lawan himself though not courageous enough to voice it because Vice President Shettima is from Borno State was secretly nursing the ambition of staying on in the position.

Long story short, Lawan was eventually persuaded few hours to inauguration of 10th Senate.

But even with the backing of the party and presidency, Akpabio still didn’t record a landslide.

Senator Yari, a former governor of Zamfara State who once infamously attributed an outbreak of meningitis in his state to God’s anger still managed to get 46 votes as against Akpabio’s 63.