Anaba emerges 23rd President, Nigerian Guild of Editors

Eze Anaba, Daily Editor Vanguard newspaper has emerged President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors after polling a total 250 votes to beat his closest rival Bolaji Adebiyi Executive editor Western Post newspaper who polled 81 votes.

The landline Victor is a success foretold.Many saw it coming ahead of the election.

The galvanising grassroot work , camaraderie and networking abilities of arrow Head of Anaba’s Campaign, Charles Kalu is said to be a key winning factor.

He wooed many to the fold, ensured nourtunal meetings, and spearheaded horse trading .

Though unspoken, ethnic factor may have help Eze Anaba too..His Campaign team didn’t promote it, nor even push it, as a springboard.

YOUNEWS has it on good authority that there were thinkings; for the sake of equity, justice and sense of belonging for all, a competent editor of Igbo extraction should be considered.

Anaba emerges 23rd President of Editors Guild.

Eze Anaba, Daily Editor Vanguard newspaper has emerged President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors after polling a total 250 votes to beat his closest rival Bolaji Adebiyi Executive editor Western Post newspaper who polled 81 votes.

The landline Victor is a success foretold.Many saw it coming ahead of the election.

The galvanising grassroot work , camaraderie and networking abilities of arrow Head of Anaba’s Campaign, Charles Kalu is said to be a key winning factor.

He wooed many to the fold, ensured nourtunal meetings, and spearheaded horse trading .

Though unspoken, ethnic factor may have help Eze Anaba too..His Campaign team didn’t promote it, nor even push it, as a springboard, but there are thinking that for the sake of equity, justice and sense of belonging for all, a competent editor of Igbo extraction should be considered.

Curiously, the Screening and Election Committee

(SEC) at a point “observed with dismay the fanning of ethnicity, religion and use of hate speeches by aspirants and members in a purely friendly and professional based electioneering campaign.”

The Committee reiterate that it will not hesitate to invoke the necessary guidelines on those found wanting.”

The warning was signed by Felix Nwadioha

SEC Secretary.

Mr. Eze Anaba has considerable professional experience, both in the private and public sectors. He is the Editor of the Vanguard Newspapers, a leading media organization in Nigeria and Africa.

Anaba rose through the ranks in the Vanguard and has done almost every editorial job at the newspaper organization.

These include working as Law and Human Rights Editor, Deputy News Editor, Saturday Editor, and Deputy Editor.

He has a Master’s in Communication Studies from the prestigious Leicester University, United Kingdom.

He served in two Federal Government-appointed committees: the Law Reform Committee during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Administration and the Committee on the Abrogation of Death Penalty in Nigeria.

He is also a leading member of the civil society movement in the country.

Over the years, Anaba has deployed the expertise and experiences from these positions and networks to promote and advance media freedom and diversity in the country.

Before the election on Friday,he served as the Social and Publicity Secretary of the Guild. In that capacity, he was well know to have collaborated with other EXCO members to promote media freedom.

Now that he has been elected, Anaba hopes to leverage his varied competencies and vast experiences to work for a greater NGE that is more impactful and respected.

In is acceptance speech he promises a collaborative and inclusive approach to managing the complex relationships between the media and other governance institutions.

” With all humility, l am well-positioned to do this, given my vast network in the private and public sectors”.

Others who had served before him in that capacity are ;

Lateef Jakande (1961-1970) Alade Odunewu (1970-1972) Horatio Agedah (1973-1975) Turi Muhammad (1975-1976) Tony Momoh (1976-1978) Chris Okolie (1978-1982) Mohammed Ibrahim (1982-1983) Onyema Ugochukwu (1988-1990) Wada Maida (1990-1992) Biodun Oduwole (1993-1995) Garba Shehu (1996-1998) Remi Oyo (1998-2003) Haliru Dantiye (2003-2007) Gbenga Adefaye (2008-2012) Femi Adesina (2013-2015) Garbadeen Muhammad (2015-2016) Funke Egbemode (2016-2019) Isa Mustapha (2019-2023)

Eze Anaba is now on the list. !