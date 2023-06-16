Davido: Ifeanyi, not my only son, but l Still Cry Every Morning Over his Death

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has revealed that the thought of his late son, Ifeanyi still brings tears to his face.

Recall Ifeanyi drowned at Davido’s Banana Island mansion in October 2022.

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, also revealed that his late son, Ifeanyi, has a younger brother named Dawson.

The ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ crooner revealed this in an interview with YouTuber, Anas Bukhash, which was shared on Tuesday night.

He went on to say that he named his daughters, Imade and Hailey after his late mother adding that Hailey is a replica of his mom.

Speaking in the interview, he said, “I named both of them [my daughters] after my mum. Hailey is the exact replica of my mum; my second daughter, she is just like my mum. It’s crazy. It’s like she came in here like she came with her.

“I have a son too. Like Ifeanyi has a little brother. His name is Dawson. He lives in London right now.”

In a recent interview, Davido said he still cries anytime he remembers his son’s death.

He said many expected his latest album ‘Timeless’ to have a sad theme because of the loss of his son, but he opted for “bangers.”

How I lost endorsement deal over rumours that I hate women – Nedu

He said, “I miss him every day, there are tears coming out of my eyes every morning, you don’t have to see it.

“I look at myself in the mirror and I said apart from it just being about me, I know how many people love me, I know how many people are depending on me.

“My son up there is looking down at me. Apart from me being strong for his mom, which is my primary responsibility, I have to be strong for the world.”

Davido added that Ifeanyi and his own late mother, Mrs Veronica Adeleke are dancing to his songs in heaven.