Emefiele spends day 6 in DSS custody, .. to Court next week

Suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has spent five days in the custody of Nigeria’s secret police.

Emefiele was arrested while making his way out of Nigeria by land borders and flown into Abuja where he was kept in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Investigation of the former apex bank’s boss has been shrouded in secrecy.

Other are already being interrogated and more arrest would still be made, in a quiet manner,..all in relation to involvement in allegations.

Today, June 14, 2023 is the fifth day, since the Department of State Services (DSS) took him into custody.

Emefiele was picked up hours after President Bola Tinubu suspended him from office on June 10, 2023.

The DSS and Emefiele have had a turbulent relationship in recent past.

Last year, the agency accused the governor of several offences.

The DSS secretly requested a court order in December to arrest him on allegations of “financing terrorism, fraudulent activities, and economic crimes of national security dimension.”

The request was, however, rejected by the Federal High Court in Abuja because the security agency failed to present sufficient evidence to justify issuing of an arrest warrant. Emefiele faced criticisms, following his partisan posture during the primary election of the All Progressives Congress, last year.

There are no signs he would soon be released.

The DSS high command is yet to intimate the public on its findings.

But YOUNEWS learnt from impeccable sources that barring any change in government’s plans, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, will be charged to court early next week.

Security sources said the case against Emefiele is a simple one since he has been in running battle with the DSS over some terrorism financing for some time now.

The sources said now that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the governor, the coast is clear for the DSS to bring him in for possible prosecution.

Some of the charges that may be brought against Emefiele include terrorism financing, fraudulent activities and involvement in economic crimes of national security dimension including mismanaging the CBN subsidiary, NISRAL and the central bank’s Anchor Borrowers Programme.

The DSS also accused Emefiele of fraud, money laundering, round tripping and conferment of financial benefits to self and others.

The DSS earlier in the year accused Emefiele of terrorism financing.

Reports had it that Emefiele fraternised with a well-known terror financier whose name was not disclosed.

The DSS said the CBN governor was involved in the financing of terrorism and must answer for the alleged crime.

It said preliminary investigation revealed various acts of terrorism financing, fraudulent activities perpetrated by Emefiele and his involvement in economic crimes of national security dimension.

In the heat of the case, the DSS had tried to arrest Emefiele but a Federal High Court in Maitama, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja issued an order restraining it from arresting Emefiele.

This ruling, delivered by Justice M.A. Hassan also applies to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the CBN, who are listed as defendants.

Earlier, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja declined an application filed by the DSS to arrest and detain Emefiele over the grave allegations against him.

In declining the motion ex parte filed by the secret police, Justice J. T. Tsoho, the Chief Judge, said the DSS did not provide any concrete evidence to substantiate its claims that Emefiele was involved in terrorism financing and economic crimes.

When Emefiele returned to Nigeria after spending several weeks away, military personnel and intelligence officers were deployed to ensure that he was not arrested by the DSS.

The then CBN governor headed to his office after his return with massive security, specifically military protection.