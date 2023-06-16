Lata Tondon Deletes Message To Hilda Baci After GWR Certification

The former Guinness World Record holder for marathon cooking by an individual, Lata Tondon, has deleted her message of support to the new Nigerian record holder, chef Hilda Baci.

Tondon also removed the Guinness World Record title from her Instagram bio, on Wednesday.

Baci currently holds the record for the world’s longest cooking marathon with 93 hours, 11 minutes after Tondon completed the same task in 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 secs in Rewa, India, in 2019.

During Hilda’s attempt, Tondon had drummed support for her by sharing a video of Baci on her Instagram page, with the caption, “All the best, Hilda. Hope to see you on the Official Site of the Guinness Book of World Records soon.”

However, following Hilda’s certificate as the record holder on Tuesday, it was observed that Tondon had deleted the post from her Instagram page.