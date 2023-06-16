Tinubu faces tough time picking ministers, names 8 Advisers

Tinubu, on Thursday, appointed eight Special Advisers.

They include Alake as Special Adviser, Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy and Former EFCC Chairman, Nuhu Ribadu, as Special Adviser on Security and Mr. Wale Edun as Special Adviser, Monetary Policies. ⁣

The appointments were announced in a statement signed by the State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye.

Others Special Advisers appointed by the President include Yau Darazo (Political and Intergovernmental Affairs); Olu Verheijen (Energy), Zachaeus Adedeji (Revenue), John Uwajumogu (Industry, Trade and Investment) and Dr Salma Anas (Health). ⁣

Thursday’s appointment came eight days after Tinubu asked the Senate to approve his appointment of 20 special advisers to run his administration.⁣

The letter was read by former Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, at a plenary session on Tuesday, June 6. ⁣

However, the letter was silent on the names of the persons, the President wanted to appoint as special advisers and their positions.

There are indications however that the struggle for who and who get nominated on the ministerial list is intense now ,more than ever!

As the nation awaited Tinubu’s ministerial list, it may be recalled that the Special Adviser on Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Mr Dele Alake, in an interview on March 8, had said it would not take Tinubu up to 60 days to constitute his cabinet.

Alake, who was then the spokesman for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, said Tinubu would assemble competent hands within 60 of his assumption of office as stipulated by the constitution.

Now, there are concerns that Tinubu would face a tough time picking his ministers with the party losing governorship and senatorial elections in states such as Zamfara, Plateau, Delta and Kano.

YOUNEWS learnt one of the major headache of mr President is how to take care of some of those who lost elections.

Though, at a meeting with Senators on June 7, Tinubu assured those who lost elections and members not endorsed by the party that they would not be left out.

He said, ‘’The elephant is big enough for all members, and indeed Nigerians, to have a share of the renewed hope in due course.”

But despite the President’s assurance, there were indications that the APC bigwigs had started making moves day and night.

Party Chieftains and bigwigs including former governors, ministers, and other party chieftains, had started jostling for ministerial appointments

State chapters of the All Progressives Congress, YOUNEWS is awate are on standby, awaiting the directive of President Bola Tinubu to forward lists of ministerial nominees to the party headquarters for onward transmission to the Presidency.

YOUNEWS’ Checks revealed that although traditionally President Tinubu ought to consult the APC as a party man, it was not mandatory.

It is the prerogative of Mr President and he may include involving the party, which is expected.

The President has the right to appoint his ministers whether he decides to consult the party or not. It is expected that he should consult the party but if he chooses not to, it is his prerogative to appoint them himself.

He may even decide to nominate one or two stakeholders, technocrats who are not party members.

A peep into the workings of Mr President on appointment came clearly in the words of

an APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, days back.

He assured Nigerians that the ministerial nominees’ list of Tinubu was ready.

Speaking on a live political programme on TVC News on Wednesday, Igbokwe said that the current administration would not repeat the same mistake of 2015 when it took former President Muhammadu Buhari six months to appoint his cabinet members.

He said, “I am sure the list of Tinubu’s cabinet members is on his table. He will never take that for granted. He is not going to allow it to waste any minute of his time. He understands the game very well and plans from Day One.