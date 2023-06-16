Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
You too can Attempt New Guinness World Record..5 guiding rules

YouNews June 16, 2023

To set a new Guinness World Record first requires adequate information about the whole process. This great adventure of incredible feats needs self-determination, extraordinary skills, and a purposeful heart to achieve the success of the well carefully planned goal.

The exercise is wonderful but dangerous as some have lost their lives in the process of achieving their dreams.

Below are some key notes to consider before attempting to hold a Guinness World Record title:

  1. Get familiar with Guinness World Record’s breaking criteria and policies.
  2. Apply and patiently wait for a reply. The response to your application may take up to 12 weeks.
  3. Study and digest the requirements and evidence needed before making your attempt.
  4. Rehearse the whole process over and over again until they are well mastered without error.
  5. Submit a cover letter with all evidence and required documents after successfully carrying the attempt which can also take up to 12 weeks before a response.

