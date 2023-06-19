Aregbesola allegedly warms his ways back to Tinubu, praises him

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
June 19, 2023

The mmediate-past Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Sunday, attributed his achievements and success in politics to the roles President Bola Tinubu and former President Muhammadu Buhari played in his life.

And there are thinking that it is in desperate attempt to warm his ways back to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Aregbesola, who made this known in Oyo town, Oyo State, at a civic reception organised in his honour by the concerned Muslim scholars and clerics in the South-West of Nigeria, said the supports of the two leaders paved the way for him in politics.

He said, “I am thankful to those who make the achievements that facilitated this grand reception possible. I start with those who mentored me in Lagos, who facilitated my emergence in Osun, who made it possible for me to do the little things that the Oyo people are celebrating me for – Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and former President Buhari.

“If any appreciation and gratitude could be given to me, I want to believe greater gratitude and appreciation should be given to those two people I have mentioned because without their support, it would be pretty difficult for me single-handedly to achieve the heights I have attained and render the services for which the people are commending and appreciating me.

