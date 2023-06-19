LASU 5.00 CGPA Record Breaker gets ,N500,000 prize, Dad writes Tribute

The Lagos State University, Ojo, has said it will give a sum of N500, 000.00 to its best-graduating student, Aminat Imoitesemeh Yusuf, of the Department of Law.

As a family, never before have we experienced such outpouring of love and well-wishes in a lifetime…Our wings are indeed lowered,” award-winning journalist with The Nation newspaper, Ibrahim Yusuf breaks silence on his daughter, Yusuf Aminat’s success as the overall best graduating student in Lagos state University’s 40 year-old history

Ibraheem Yusuf , father of Aminat, lady who broke the Lagos State University’s 40-year academic record with perfect 5.00 CGPA, has broken his silence over his daughter’s success.

Here, below, in word-for-word, is the tribute.

“We’re grateful to you all!

If gratitude a poor man’s virtue is,

’Tis one at least my sick soul can afford.

Bankrupt I’m of all youth’s charities,

But not of thanks. No.

— Wilfrid Scawen Blunt (1840 – 1902), ‘Gratitude’

It was a red letter day for us yesterday as our phone lines buzzed with calls, text messages, prayers, well-wishes, you name it!

Tell you what, as a family, never before have we experienced such outpouring of love and well-wishes in a lifetime, especially flowing from almost every corner of the earth like an embarrassment of riches of sorts, all in honour of our dear daughter, Aminat Imoitsemeh Yusuf, a graduate of the Faculty of Law, who achieved the first of its kind feat in the history of the Lagos State University, after coming top of the entire 2021/2022 class with a 5.00 CGPA.

We thank you most heartily for celebrating this feat with us and sharing in the joy of this monumental success. We really don’t take this affection and show of love for granted at all. Our wings are indeed lowered!

Silver and gold we have none but in the interim, we hereby use our dear daughter as a point of contact to the Good Lord who takes all the credit for this wonderful feat to also manifest His Mercies, Grace and Divine Favours upon all that concerns you and yours.

Indeed, may your wards achieve lofty and enviable heights in your lifetime. Amen! Amen!! Amen!!!

Eseun pupo! Nagode!! Daalu so!!! Obekha!!!