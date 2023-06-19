List of 13 demands by Labour from Federal Government

(1.) For President Bola Tinubu to ensure that borders were re-opened to ensure smooth importation and exportation of food and farm products.

(2.) Deployment of CNG as a substitute to PMS, the harsh effect caused by petrol price hike would be addressed.

(3.) The government must act fast with respect to providing palliatives, as the NLC said it was expecting an increase in the minimum wage from N30,000 to N150,000. and 200,000

(4.) To cushion the effect of the subsidy removal on Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, on Nigerians.

(5.) To establish a joint committee to review the proposal for any wage increase or award and establish a framework and timeline for implementation.

(6.) To review the World Bank Financed Cash transfer scheme and propose the inclusion of low-income earners in the programme.

The micro-credit scheme that should be put in place that will give loans to farmers and entrepreneurs at small digit rates,”

(7.) To revive the CNG conversion programme earlier agreed with Labour centres in 2021 and work out detailed implementation and timing are very high. The nation is watching and people are looking at how the Nigeria Labour Congress is going to handle the situation.

(8.) To ensure that borders were re-opened to ensure smooth importation and exportation of food and farm products.

(9.)President Bola Tinubu should grant operational licenses for the creation of more modular refineries.

“We want a transparent agency to be set up to oversee these refineries. We don’t have to depend solely on multinationals. Already, we have some Nigerians who refine crude oil locally.

(10.) We want a review of the corrupt privatisation of the energy sector that gave generation and sale of energy to private individuals who have not added value to energy consumption in Nigeria.

He said it was time for the government to look inward and see that these individuals were discharged for incompetence.

(11.)Alternate power supplies like solar systems should also be put in place.

When you travel to other countries like Israel, you see that solar energy is available there and cheaper and this is a clean energy alternative.

(12.) We also want them to look into the transportation sector. We want the President

to develop a master plan and provide a metro rail line for all the state capitals across the country.

(13.) He should also open up the border and allow the free flow of market goods into Nigeria and outside Nigeria.