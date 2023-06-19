Obasanjo says he still believe Obi is better than Tinubu

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reaffirmed his support for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential election, saying he is still the best candidate for a better Nigeria.

Obasanjo made this statement in a recent chat with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, where he also shared his views on his legacy and the state of the nation.

Obasanjo said that despite President Bola Tinubu being declared as the winner of the last election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), he still believes that Obi has what it takes to lead the country to greater heights.

He said, “For the Nigeria that I believe we need to have at this point in time, Peter Obi is still the best candidate.”

The former president also revealed that he was not surprised by the outcome of the election, as he had predicted it before.

He said he had warned Obi and other opposition candidates to be prepared for a tough battle against Tinubu and his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The election was marred by allegations of irregularities and violence, which prompted legal suits from the opposition parties and their candidates, including LP and Obi, challenging the process that produced Tinubu as winner.

The cases are still pending in various courts.

On what he considered his greatest legacy, Obasanjo said, “That I came here [earth] and God was immeasurably kind to me and showed His grace on me.”

He added that he was grateful for the opportunity to serve Nigeria in various capacities and to contribute to its development.

The former president also urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and optimistic about the future of the country, saying that God has a plan for Nigeria and its people.