Tinubu dissolves boards of NIMASA, NPA, others parastartars

Tinubu dissolves boards of NIMASA, NPA, others parastartars

Barelyan hour after he sacked all the service chiefs, President Bola Tinubu has once again approved the immediate dissolution of the boards of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency(NIMASA), the Nigerian Ports Authority(NPA), the Nigerian Shippers’ Council(NSC) and other “Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions, and Government-Owned Companies”.
In a statement signed by Willie Bassey, the Director, Information at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the dissolution does not, however, affect Boards, Commissions and Councils listed in the Third Schedule, Part 1, Section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.
The statement reads “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the immediate dissolution of the Governing Boards of all Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions, and Government-Owned Companies in the exercise of its Constitutional Powers and in the Public interest.
“The dissolution does not, however, affect Boards, Commissions and Councils listed in the Third Schedule, Part 1, Section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“In view of this development and until such a time new boards are constituted, the Chief Executive Officers of the Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions, and Government-Owned Companies are directed to refer matters requiring the attention of their Boards to the President, through the Permanent Secretaries of their respective supervisory Ministries and Offices.

“Permanent Secretaries are directed, also, to route such correspondences to Mr President through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.
“Consequently, all Ministries, Departments and Agencies are to ensure compliance to the provision of this directive which took effect from Friday 16th June, 2023.
“Permanent Secretaries are particularly directed to inform the Chief Executive Officers of the affected Agencies under the supervision of their respective Ministries/Offices for immediate compliance”

