Tinubu hosts Gates, Dangote, Airtel founder in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, in Abuja, promised to prioritise the health and safety of Nigerians as a means of preserving the productivity of its workforce.

The President spoke when he received in audience the Co-founder of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr Bill Gates, and President of Aliko Dangote Foundation, Aliko Dangote, on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, disclosed this in a statement he signed on Monday titled, ‘President Tinubu pledges to prioritise health, safety of Nigerians.’

Last Friday, Dangote hinted State House Correspondents about the meeting.

While saluting the courage and commitment of Bill Gates in working for humanity, he commended the partnership with Aliko Dangote Foundation.

The President said his administration would do all that is required to make their work in Nigeria and Africa successful, particularly in the area of eradicating polio, measles, malaria and other diseases from the continent.

Dangote, in his remarks said the visit to the Villa was to brief the President on the activities of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Aliko Dangote Foundation, highlighting their commitment to improving the health sector in Nigeria.

He sought for more cooperation from the government, expressing the Foundations’ willingness to cooperate further with the government in achieving its goals.

Mr. Gates is on visit Niger Republic and Nigeria to meet with leaders and partners tackling health and development challenges.

A media advisory issued by the Foundation of Monday noted that the visit is part of the Gates Foundation’s commitment to work closely with communities and leaders to support innovation that can help accelerate progress and improve lives across Africa.

“Gates and other foundation leaders are visiting to learn from partners helping to address polio, anemia, and other health threats; scientists applying research to develop agricultural innovations that will help with food security and climate adaptation; innovators using technology to improve access to financial services; and others working to improve lives in Niger and Nigeria and throughout the continent,” the advisory read in part.

Gates will also participate in a conversation with students and young leaders to gather insights and share perspectives on how science and innovation can accelerate positive change and contribute to a brighter outlook for Africa.

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday in Abuja assured prospective investors in Nigeria that his administration will provide a better business climate for them to thrive.

“I assure you that your investment is very safe and will continue to grow. We are working to improve business environment for all investors,” Tinubu said when he received in audience the Founder and Global Chairman of BHARTI AIRTEL, Mr. Sunil Bharti Mittal, Africa Group Chief Executive, Mr. Segun Ogunsanya, and their team at the State House, Abuja.

The Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, disclosed this in a statement he signed on Monday titled, ‘At meeting with Airtel Founder, President Tinubu assures investors of better business environment.’

While receiving the Airtel delegation, Tinubu went down memory lane, recalling his historic connection with the telecommunication company when it started as Econet Wireless while he was Governor of Lagos State.

He revealed that he had facilitated and supported the entry of the company into Nigeria to liberalise the telecommunication industry saying “I have a connection with Airtel. We brought Econet to Nigeria when I was governor of Lagos State. I was a main promoter then because we needed to liberalise the telecom industry.”

In his presentation, the Global Chairman of Bharti Airtel, Mr. Mitall, congratulated President Tinubu and offered him the goodwill of his company and that of his country, India, noting that besides being a businessman and investor in Nigeria he is a member of Business Advisory Council of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Inspired @ punch