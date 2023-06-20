Tinubu’s 1st foreign trip as President, returns Saturday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set for his first foreign trip since mounting the saddle on May 29 this year.

President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday travel to Paris, France to join his counterparts from across the world to participate in the Paris Summit for New Global Financial Pact.

The Thursday foreign trip will be Tinubu’s first since assuming office three weeks ago on May 29.

The summit convened by President Emmanuel Macron of France, will be held at Palais Brongniart, according to a statement on Monday by the President’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake.

Alake said while in Paris, the President will “participate, review and sign a New Global Financial Pact that places vulnerable countries on priority list for support and investment, following devastating impact of climate change, energy crisis, and after effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The two-day summit, running from June 22 to 23, will consider opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges, especially the most indebted.

Leaders will also mobilise innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change; foster development in low-income countries, and encourage investment in “green” infrastructure for the energy transition in emerging and developing economies.

According to Alake, the President and the other global leaders, multilateral institutions, financial experts and economists will also take a more holistic look at the recovery of economies from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, and rising cases of poverty, with a view to providing access to finance and investment that will leverage inclusive growth.

The President will be accompanied on the trip by members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council and senior government officials.

He is scheduled to return to Nigeria on Saturday