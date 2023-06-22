Converting petrol Generators to LPG, trending out of Necessity..the dangers

The recent development concerning subsidy removal, which had led to the hike in the pump price of PMS and the resulting discomfort to the citizens is forcing Nigerians to seek options!

Since necessity us the mother of inventions, the resultant hike in fuel is leading to a considerable rise in the conversion of petrol generators in homes and offices to Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) generators.

YOUNEWS Checks revealed that that powering generators and plants with alternative fuels like LPG or Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) offered several benefits.

CNG and LPG are generally cheaper than petrol, offering potential cost savings over the long term.

These fuels are cleaner, and so do not contaminate the air as much as petrol and diesel do. Natural gas and LPG are often more abundant and domestically sourced in certain regions compared to petrol.

This can provide greater fuel availability and independence from fluctuations in petrol prices or supply disruptions.

“CNG and LPG combustion generally produce less noise compared to petrol.

This results in quieter generator operation, which can be beneficial for residential use and minimize noise pollution,”

But inherent hazards, included spark or heat from the generator, causing fire outbreak if gas leakage occurred from the hose or cylinder valve.

“Explosion could occur if the generator house is not properly ventilated, thereby allowing gas leak build up in enclosed space. LPG is bottled under high pressure with potential for explosions if not properly handled.

“Gas cylinders can fall and roll off if not placed on even flooring. When this happens, the gas hose can pull out leading to uncontrolled leakages. Corrosion of gas cylinders can occur when left in the rain or in humid environment.

“Exposure to direct sunlight can expose cylinders to excessive temperature with attendant risk of explosion.

Poor installation of the hybrid carburetors on generators can increase the risks of accident.

CNG should be discouraged for household generating sets except for special cases like large estates with plants for power generation.

The use of sub-standard, dilapidated or expired cylinders substantially increased risks of gas explosion.

YOUNEWS investigations reveal that since the conversion is trending, it seems it has come to stay.

Safe conversion of petrol generators to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) generators as fuel for domestic use, is now the goal

With the recent development on subsidy removal in the country, which has led to the hike in the pump price of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) and the resulting discomfort to the citizens, the conversion of petrol generators in homes and offices to LPG generators had risen considerably.

Proferring Solution, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Ms Shola Shasore said that it was important to note that converting a petrol generator to use alternative and less expensive fuels might require modifications.

She said the installation of appropriate conversion kits by qualified professionals should be sought for, advising the public to engage only qualified technicians for this service.

“When in doubt, please contact the Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources or Lagos State Safety Commission for guidance on professional vendors and installation as well as appropriate safety guidelines,” she appealed.

YOUNEWS recalls that the Federal Government had in 2020 launched the Autogas scheme, called the National Gas Expansion Programme, which involves the conversion of fuel-powered cars and generators from petrol to gas and is aimed at deepening domestic usage of natural gas in its various forms.

The programme is also in line with the Federal Government’s plan to make gas the first-choice source of cheaper and cleaner energy, following the deregulation of the downstream sector of the oil industry with sharp increases in the prices of petrol.