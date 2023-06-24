Airtel starts 5G in Nigeria, 2 African Countries

Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money

services with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, today in Nigeria began rolling out 5G network

to deliver an enhanced experience to its customers.

The 5G network will initially go live in three countries starting in Nigeria and followed by Tanzania and

Zambia, with plans underway to rollout in the rest of the markets.

With 5G, customers can now enjoy immersive real-time gaming, streaming live content among other

uses on the ultra-fast, ultra-reliable network for home internet.

The greater and seamless connectivity

will also power businesses, particularly those that run on web-based applications as well as facilitate

virtual meetings.

Airtel Africa’s Group CEO, Segun Ogunsanya said: “With the 5G network, we are offering our

customers an opportunity to live the future and experience its possibilities. This is in line with our

purpose to transform lives.

By investing in cutting-edge digital connectivity to unlock a broad range of

opportunities, we are facilitating a digitally connected world for our customers and giving them a

reason to imagine”.

The 5G network will be concentrated in specific zones, such as highly populated residential areas and amenities such as malls, hospitals, and city centers and central business districts.

In these specific

5G zones which will be designated and marked, customers can enjoy up to ten times faster internet,

streaming vivid-quality videos uninterrupted.

The 5G network can only be connected through

compatible devices.