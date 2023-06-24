Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
DSS alerts planned attack on religious centres @ festive season

YouNews June 24, 2023

The Department of State Services has raised the alarm of planned attacks on worship and recreational centres before and during Eid Kabir celebrations.

According to the service, the recovery of Improvised Explosive Devices from terrorists in joint operations by the service, personnel of the Nigerian Army and Police laid credence to the planned attack.

A statement on Thursday by the spokesperson of the Service, Peter Afunanya, urged operators of malls among others to be vigilant.

It partly read, “On its part, the DSS calls for vigilance before the Eid celebrations more so that reports had indicated plans to attack worship and recreational centres before and during the festivities. This is evident in the recovery of primed IEDs among the suspected terrorists.

“Operators and patrons of public places including markets, malls, etc are advised to be watchful and report any suspicious movements and persons to the relevant security agencies. Accordingly, the Service will continue to partner with sister agencies for necessary proactive drills to frustrate criminals and their activities,” it added.

