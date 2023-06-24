Police Inspector Impregnates 13-yr-Old Daughter, Kills Baby..Jailed !

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
June 24, 2023

47-year-old Police Inspector of the Niger State Police Command, Gbenga Fajuyi has been sentenced to 22 years in prison by a Minna Senior Magistrate Court for impregnating his 13-year-old daughter and killing the new born baby.

The Senior Magistrate, Christy Barau while passing her judgment described the convict as a monster who as a police officer, was supposed to protect the little girl ended up putting her in adulthood.

The Magistrate said Fajuyi was found guilty of three count charges bordering unlawful sexual intercourse, incest, criminal intimidation and murder.

She said the three count charges contravened section 18 subsection 2 of Niger State Child Right Law 2010, section 390, 25 subsection ), and 397 B of the penal code.

