Raymond Dokpesi’s burial @ Agenebode, Edo State

The late media entrepreneur, Raymond Dokpesi, has been laid to rest in his hometown of Agenebode in the Etsako East Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State.

Loved ones, friends and well-wishers converged on the town for a week of activities that culminated in a funeral Friday to celebrate the life of the renowned shipping magnate, politician, and chairman of DAAR Communications.

The town and its people, along with several travelling from all around the country, came by amid the burial rites, which included the service of songs held at his former residence.

The funeral mass gave well-wishers, family members, and friends, including dignitaries from various fields of endeavour, another opportunity to pray for the repose of the late icon’s soul even as the officiating priest reminded all of the need to remember life after death.

Following the homily, a procession and motorcade accompanied the corpse of the deceased to his final resting place.

Emotions could not be reined in when the time for goodbyes came.

At a reception for guests, more accolades poured in for the man whose life and times many had come out to honour. For his family, the loss weighed heavily.

@franktalknow