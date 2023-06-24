Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Remi Tinubu begins women, youth support programme

Oluremi Tinubu, wife of President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, launched a programme to empower women, youth and children in the country.

The first lady launched the programme, Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), at the State House in Abuja.

Speaking with journalists after the inaugural meeting of RHI governing board members, the wife of the president said the programme would target vulnerable groups and bring them closer to the government.

She said that the initiative would focus on five key areas – agriculture, education, economic empowerment, health and socio-investment.

“Beneficiaries will register with the corporate affairs commission and open a bank account to qualify to be considered,” NAN quoted the president’s wife as saying.

“We hope to take off with unspent funds from the 2023 campaign purse after which we shall solicit funds from private organisations, international donors and non-governmental organisations.

“The programme will enable us to assist the vulnerable groups. We shall try to see what we can do to naturally meet their needs.

“We shall have zonal meetings which will involve the wives of the state governors.”

The governing board members of the initiative include the first lady, Nana Shettima, wife of the vice president, and Salamatu Gbajabiamila, wife of the chief of staff.

Others are Chioma Uzodimma, wife of the governor of Imo state and Betta Edu, All Progressives Congress (APC) national women leader

