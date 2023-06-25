Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), has stated the reason President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not included in the first set of pictures of the Paris Global Financial summit which she posted on social media.

The former finance minister had come under fire after posting pictures of herself with some presidents.

The photographs showed how she was interacting with the Presidents of Brazil, Senegal, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, and Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia.

“More images from the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris. With HE President @LulaOficial HE President @Macky_Sall HE President @CyrilRamaphosa and HE President @HHichilema #NewGlobalFinancingPact,” she captioned one of the tweets where she omitted Tinubu.

Following the display of photos that omitted President Tinubu, aggrieved Nigerians took to the comment section to criticise Okonjo-Iweala.

They said her actions diminished the importance of Tinubu’s attendance at the meeting.

Amid the criticisms, she uploaded photographs where she appeared with President Tinubu and other set of leaders at the summit.

“More images from the Paris Summit #NewGlobalFinancingPact. With HE President Ali Bongo @PresidentABO, HE President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT, HE President @WilliamsRuto and African Business moguls @Mo_IbrahimFdn @TonyOElumelu,“ she wrote alongside the pictures.

But the criticisms kept pouring in.

Apparently to douse the tension, Okonjo-Iweala posted a tweet where she explained reason for the initial omission.

“Nigerians please relax! Re Paris, Interesting attacks from both sides. Sadly shows the depth of polarization in our society. I post photos in the order received by accompanying staff or colleagues. Reading more into it is unwarranted. Let’s unite to build our country not attack!,” she wrote