Tragic: Prof Lai Oso’ SUV plunged into Ogun river! ,dies

Professor Oso, a Nigerian communication scholar and professor at the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies (FCMS

Lagos State University (LASU) reportedly died on Saturday evening in an auto crash in the Ijebu axis along the Ore-Sagamu expressway.

He died at the age of 67.

He was on his way to Delta State University (DELSU) where he was an external examiner at the department of Mass communication.

“His SUV has reached Ijebu axis on the expressway before the car plunged into a river,” another student who was called from Ijebu Police station last night confirmed.

The Dean, Faculty of Communication and Media Studies of the Lagos State University (LASU), Professor Sunday Alawode, confirmed his death in a statement on Sunday according to The Nation.

Alawode said: “Good morning family. I am constrained to inform us of the involvement of Professor Muraino Olayiwola OSO, (we all fondly called Baba Lai Oso) in a ghastly auto accident which claimed his life yesterday 24th June 2023.

“It’s a rude shock to all of us even as we commiserate with Mummy Oso, the children and his entire family, the Communication family worldwide, LASU Community and all others.

“Baba, your sudden exit is painful, but we rest in the comfort that you have gone to be with the Lord. Rest in Peace. Adieu Baba of the Communication family.”

Oso was a Professor at the Mass Communication School of Communication, Lagos State University. He was the Dean of the school between 2011 and 2015. He was President, Association of Communication Scholars & Professionals of Nigeria.

He was educated at the University of Lagos (B.Sc. Mass Communication), Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife (M.Sc. International Relations) and obtained a Ph.D. degree in Mass Communication as a Federal Government scholar at the University of Leicester, England in 1977.