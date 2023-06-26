Tribunal rattles Sanwo Olu, demands original G.C.E. ‘O’ Level certificate

The Lagos state governorship election petition tribunal on Sunday ordered the West African Examinations Council, WAEC to submit its result verification portal back-end server and other information technology infrastructure for forensic analysis.

YOUNEWS was told that WAEC scratch card confirms Sanwo-Olu submitted fake GCE result to INEC.

The order is contained in the subpoena issued on Sunday on the request of JANDOR/PDP to further prove their allegations that Governor Sanwo-Olu lied on oath in his 2023 form EC9 by presenting a forged certificate to INEC in 2019.

It would be recalled that one of the grounds of JANDOR/PDP’s petition to the election tribunal was that Sanwo-Olu lied on oath in the form EC9 that he has never submitted a forged certificate to INEC before.

However, a check in his 2019 Form CF001 revealed that the purported statement of WAEC result, Sanwo-Olu claimed he sat for in 1981 in Ijebu Ife Community Grammar School was confirmed to be invalid on the WAEC RESULT VERIFICATION PORTAL.

While responding to JANDOR/PDP petition, Governor Sanwo-Olu did not attach the purported WAEC certificate to counter JANDOR/PDP claims, but APC as the 4th respondent attached a printout from the same WAEC portal which hitherto confirmed Sanwo-Olu’s purported WAEC result to be non-existent.

JANDOR/PDP in their reply to Sanwo-Olu and APC response, challenge the integrity of the sudden appearance and upload of Sanwo-Olu’s purported WAEC result on the verification portal and subpoenaed WAEC to come and tender the said 1981 WAEC certificate under oath in court.

WAEC Representatives who were bid to be in court last week in the oath of witnesses deposed to, and sighted by this News medium say “I am unable to tender the duplicate copy of the May/June 1981 G.C.E. ‘O’ Level certificate of one SANWO-OLU BABAJIDE OLUSOLA,” adding that the Council does not produce counterpart copies of candidates’ certificates nor retain duplicate copies of candidates’ certificates.

“However, a check on the WAEC website revealed that in the event of loss of the WAEC certificate, the council issues an attestation in the form of a CTC, but none of such was issued by WAEC to ascertain the claim of Babajide Sanwo-Olu , hence the order of the court that WAEC should submit it back end-server and other information technology infrastructure for forensic analysis.

This exercise will expose the date and time the sudden appearance of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s purported 1981 WAEC result was uploaded, as the same result wasn’t there as of APRIL 7th, 2023 when JANDOR/PDP filed their petition at the tribunal.

The tribunal resumes Monday, June 26th, 2023.