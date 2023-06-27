Tope Alabi ignites controversy with Àbọrú, Àbọyè, Àbọsìsẹ,..keeps mum

Renowned Gospel singer Tope Alabi’s song during her performance at a church has sparked criticism from Yoruba traditionalists.

Curiously, the Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi, is saying that she would not comment on the controversy trailing her viral video.

Alabi, is currently in the United States for her “Praise The Almighty Concert.

In the video viral video, the singer was heard singing in the Yoruba language. The award-winning singer was singing using the word ‘Aboru boye’, a language of greeting among Ifa worshippers.

The singer could be heard singing the lyrics, ”abiye ni mi, Oruko mi ni yen. Mo de bo, mo ru, mo ye,” (I am a sacrifice, that’s my name. I am a sacrifice accepted by God, that’s my name).

The term Aboru Aboye, mostly used by Ifa worshippers in reverence to the deity, has since become a hot topic on social media.

A video capturing her utterance of the words in question, ‘Aboru Aboye’, has been circulating widely online, triggering a wave of reactions.

Numerous social media users have taken to various platforms to express their disapproval of Alabi’s inclusion of these phrases in a church setting.

Some individuals have questioned her spiritual alignment, while others have specifically called for her to acknowledge and connect with the Yoruba traditionalists.

Among the responses, one user named Ccmoney wrote, “Why are people defending something they are unaware of? The greeting is exclusively reserved for idol worshippers, particularly the Ogboni confraternity. Aboru Aboye; the appropriate response would be Aboye Bosise. If you’re a Yoruba person and doubt this, try greeting your parents by saying Aboru Aboye, then share your experience with me.”

Another user, Olaxie, shared their perspective by stating, “She shouldn’t have used that word. However, if you believe she’s justified, then why aren’t we saying ‘ase’ in church instead of ‘Amen’?”

Queen Mofola expressed her views, remarking, “She has referred to herself as ‘abiye’… It’s an Ogboni title… She subtly revealed her true colors! This is her first assignment. I feel sorry for Aduke… May God guide and protect you. She should continue tagging along with Tope Alabi.”

Dejavoo weighed in on the matter, suggesting, “She has effectively disguised a herbalist as a pastor.”