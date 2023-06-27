Dangerous Pranks Land Trinity Guy in Jail, reactions

Maruf Abdullahi, the Ibadan based skit maker popularly known as Trinity Guy will spend the next 14 days inside the confines of the Agodi, Ibadan correctional facility .

A court at Iyanganku Ibadan remanded the skit maker in prison custody until July 11 when hearing will resume over allegations of alleged sexual exploitation of a 10-year-old girl in one of his skits.

The skit which got him into trouble featured the girl being goaded by the skit maker to mention his private part.

The skit drew condemnation from far and near and the Police subsequently arrested the skit maker.

And when he appears in court on Tuesday, July 11 ,2023 he will be doing so with Isiaka Ahmed, 40, and his wife, Rofiat, 29, parents of girl.

They were arrested following the skit Maker’s disclosure that they were privy to the role played by their daughter in the skit.

Some have speculated that he claimed to have paid the parents and got their consent.

Many already have opinions about skitmakers who sometimes embarrass citizen:

“This will serve as deterrent to those involved in this silly game called prank.

“It’s long overdue, he has committed so many atrocities before now. And they’re all on tape.

“About time. I hope this will put a stop this rubbish and nonsense.

“Serves him right. He has become a nuisance. What stupid skit is he doing? Nonsense

“Stupid and irresponsible pranks. He started by pulling off wigs from ladies’ ‘heads. I find that really offensive and in bad taste.

Most of these pranksters are bereft of ideas.