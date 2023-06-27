FG Oks , Wed, Thurs as Eid-El-Kabir holiday, Tinubu may extend his..and many too

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Officially the Federal Government has declared Wednesday, June 28, and Thursday, June 29, 2023, as public holidays in commemoration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

But there are indications from YOUNEWS Findings that any would skip going to work on Friday with cumulative effect of Saturday and Sunday weekend holiday !

A Presidency source said although “the holiday lasts until Thursday, Tinubu may extend his stay till Sunday or Monday next week before he returns to Abuja.

The official declarations of Wed. and Thurs. was contained in a statement by a Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Oluwatoyin Akinlade, on Monday.

“The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, June 28th, and Thursday, June 29th, 2023, Public Holidays in commemoration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration and heartily felicitates with the Muslim Ummah at home and in the diaspora,” Akinlade said.

Akinlade urged Muslims and all Nigerians to make sacrifices for the growth and development of their communities and their great country, Nigeria.

The permanent secretary also expressed hope that the prayers and sacrifices of the season will bring about peace, unity, and progress in Nigeria

