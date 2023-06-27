Tinubu returns today, observes 1st Sallah as President in Lagos

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to fly in from London today ahead of Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

And sources have squelled to YOUNEWS that on his arrival, Mr Presiden would return to his private Ikoyi home in Lagos later on Tuesday to observe his first Sallah celebration as President.

“I am are certain that he will return to Lagos tomorrow (Tuesday), not Abuja. That’s where he will observe Sallah,” the source said.

It may be recalled that in April, mixed reactions trailed the absence of the President-elect from the Eid el-Fitr celebrations.

The Presidency had on Saturday said the President headed for the UK from France, where he had been attending a summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Tinubu, who was initially scheduled to be back in Abuja on Saturday, will now proceed to London, United Kingdom, for a short private visit,” a statement signed by the President’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, read on Saturday.

However, the statement was silent on the particular day of Tinubu’s return, saying the “President will be back in the country in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.”

Although the then President-elect issued a statement conveying his Sallah message to Nigerians, he was not spotted on any prayer grounds in Lagos or Abuja.

This time, sources say that he is billed to join other dignitaries for the Eid prayers at the Obalende Muslim Prayer ground located at Dodan Barracks, the former seat of the Nigerian government.

It would be recalled that hours before the end of his tenure, former President Muhammadu Buhari directed that the control of Obalende Eid Prayer Ground be returned to the Lagos Jama’atul Muslimeen Council of the Lagos Central Mosque.

A Presidency source said although “the holiday lasts until Thursday, Tinubu may extend his stay till Sunday or Monday next week before he returns to Abuja