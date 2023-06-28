Cele gives Ibiyeomie 14 Days to Apologise, Or else…

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
A Celestial prophet has given popular Nigerian pastor, David Ibiyeomie, 14 days to apologise publicly .

The prophet slammed Ibiyeomie over his comments against the Celestial Church of Christ and warned him to apologise.

A prophet, who identified himself as a Bonafide celestial prophet, noted that Pastor Ibiyeomie made a terrible mistake by speaking against the Celestial community.

He warned him to retract his statement and apologise in 14 days, or he would “visit our God.”

The prophet’s words: “I am saying that I want to speak to Mr or Pastor David Ibiyeomie, I am a Bonafide celestial prophet. But what he said to we the celestials, he really made a terrible mistake and as a man of God, we are expecting him within that 14 days that supreme evangelist speak against him to apologize.

” If he did not, this is not a word of threat, he will visit our God.”

