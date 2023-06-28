Cele gives Ibiyeomie 14 Days to Apologise, Or else…

A Celestial prophet has given popular Nigerian pastor, David Ibiyeomie, 14 days to apologise publicly .

The prophet slammed Ibiyeomie over his comments against the Celestial Church of Christ and warned him to apologise.

A prophet, who identified himself as a Bonafide celestial prophet, noted that Pastor Ibiyeomie made a terrible mistake by speaking against the Celestial community.

He warned him to retract his statement and apologise in 14 days, or he would “visit our God.”

The prophet’s words: “I am saying that I want to speak to Mr or Pastor David Ibiyeomie, I am a Bonafide celestial prophet. But what he said to we the celestials, he really made a terrible mistake and as a man of God, we are expecting him within that 14 days that supreme evangelist speak against him to apologize.

” If he did not, this is not a word of threat, he will visit our God.”