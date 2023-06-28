List of 15 Airports named after Buhari, Awolowo, Idiagbon, Okadigbo others

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ratified the renaming of 15 of the country’s airports after immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari and other prominent Nigerians.

This was disclosed in a statement by a former media aide to the Presidency, Bashir Ahmad on Monday afternoon.

The list includes:

Akure Airport – Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu

Benin Airport – Oba Akenzua II

Dutse Airport – Muhammad Nuhu Sanusi

Ebonyi Airport – Chuba W. Okadigbo

Gombe Airport – Brigadier Zakari Maimalari

Ibadan Airport – Samuel Ladoke Akintola

Ilorin Airport – Gen. Tunde Idiagbon

Kaduna Airport – Hassan Usman Katsina

Maiduguri Airport – Mumammadu Buhari

Makurdi Airport – Joseph Sarwuan Tarka

Minna Airpor – Mallam Abubakar Imam

Nasarawa Airport – Sheikh Usman Danfodio

Osubi Airport – Alfred Diete Spiff

Port Harcourt Airport – Obafemi Awolowo

Yola Airport – Lamido Aliyu Mustapha

Recall before President Muhammadu Buhari left office on May 29th, he approved the renaming of 15 airports in Nigeria to some notable and influential Nigerians (dead or alive) who have left indelible marks in the service of the country.

BusinesspageNG gathered the renaming aims to commemorate these individuals’ remarkable lives and legacies and their impact on Nigeria’s development.

Nigerians online reacted passively to the announcement of new airport names, with only a minority disagreeing with the names for the airports.