List of 15 Airports named after Buhari, Awolowo, Idiagbon, Okadigbo others

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ratified the renaming of 15 of the country’s airports after immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari and other prominent Nigerians.
This was disclosed in a statement by a former media aide to the Presidency, Bashir Ahmad on Monday afternoon.
The list includes:
Akure Airport – Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu
Benin Airport – Oba Akenzua II
Dutse Airport – Muhammad Nuhu Sanusi
Ebonyi Airport – Chuba W. Okadigbo
Gombe Airport – Brigadier Zakari Maimalari
Ibadan Airport – Samuel Ladoke Akintola
Ilorin Airport – Gen. Tunde Idiagbon
Kaduna Airport – Hassan Usman Katsina
Maiduguri Airport – Mumammadu Buhari
Makurdi Airport – Joseph Sarwuan Tarka
Minna Airpor – Mallam Abubakar Imam
Nasarawa Airport – Sheikh Usman Danfodio
Osubi Airport – Alfred Diete Spiff
Port Harcourt Airport – Obafemi Awolowo
Yola Airport – Lamido Aliyu Mustapha
Recall before President Muhammadu Buhari left office on May 29th, he approved the renaming of 15 airports in Nigeria to some notable and influential Nigerians (dead or alive) who have left indelible marks in the service of the country.
BusinesspageNG gathered the renaming aims to commemorate these individuals’ remarkable lives and legacies and their impact on Nigeria’s development.
Nigerians online reacted passively to the announcement of new airport names, with only a minority disagreeing with the names for the airports.