Man sells 9-yr-old son for N400,000 in A/Ibom, blames poverty

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a father, Gabriel Ekpiri, for selling his nine-year-old son for N400,000 in the Itu Local Government Area of the state.

The state Public Relations Officer, Odiko MacDon, in a statement, said the suspect was arrested by the Quick Intervention Squad of the command.

MacDon said the suspect, during interrogation, confessed to the crime and blamed his action on the economic hardship in the country.

The statement read, “The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State, Olatoye Durusinmi, has condemned the action of one Gabriel Ekpiri, of the Ekit Itam Akpan Obong, in the Itu Local Government Area, who sold his nine-year-old son for N400,000.

“The CP noted that the act was barbaric and totally unacceptable. The suspect who was arrested by the Quick Intervention Squad of the command has confessed to the crime.

He blamed the devil and economic hardship for his actions.”

Meanwhile, Durusinmi decorated two Deputy Commissioners of Police DCP Baba Audu, Area Commander, Eket Area Command and DCP Lawal Mani of the Department of Operations.

The CP, while conveying the hearty congratulations of the Acting Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, to the officers, charged them to double their productivity while playing their deputising roles in the state.

The elated senior officers, in their separate interview with journalists, thanked the Police Service Commission, and the Inspector General of Police for finding them worthy of being promoted and pledged their hard work and dedication towards the command