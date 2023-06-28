Plans hot up for 20th Abuja International Film Festival

The countdown to the 20th Abuja International Film Festival has officially begun!

More than ever before, Filmmakers are paying more than usual attention !

YOUNEWS Learnt not a few are getting their films ready as the festival is scheduled to take place from the 30th of October to the 3rd of November 2023.

And the clock is ticking, there is a call for entries,

Be sure to submit your films before entries close on the 30th of June.

The organisers are accepting entries in the following genres:

Features, Shorts, Documentary, Experimental, Student, and Animation films.

Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to showcase your work on the global stage. Submit your entries now at www.filmfreeway.com/ABUJAINTERNATIONALFILMFESTIVAL.

Join us for an unforgettable week-long celebration of film, culture, and creativity. See you at the 20th Abuja International Film Festival!”

The festival offers a contemporary and liberal platform for the filmmakers of the World to exhibit the excellence of the film art form. The aim is mainly to contribute to the understanding and appreciation of cultures of different nations. We hope to present complex human situations of this rapidly changing world in the globalized era.

The Festival Committee reserves the right to exclude films which are not in conformity with aims of the Festival, or which could offend the national feelings and susceptibilities of any participating country, or are likely to promote racial discrimination.

Films not presenting sufficient technical qualities for good public screening can be refused after checking of the prints by the Print Checking Unit of the Film Festival Office.