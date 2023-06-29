Davido’s growing list of baby mamas, another French lady pregnant !

A French lady, Ivanna Bay, has also accused Nigerian music star, Davido, of impregnating her.

a French real estate agent named Ivanna Bay.

This is coming hours after an American lady, Anita Brown, went public with her pregnancy for Davido with receipts.

Bay shared a purported chat with the Nigerian singer to backup her claim of being impregnated by him.

She also shared a video of her carrying out a pregnancy test, which confirmed that she is pregnant.

Reactions as another lady Ivanna Bay says Davido impregnated her

“What really kills me is this married man narrative you all are dragging, cut it out. I did not know he was married, on God. Go to his page, does he look like a married man? I’m confused. Rest in peace to the child, people knew about the baby, but nobody knew he got married.

“I’m in America, nobody here knew, sorry. It’s not on the blogs, it’s not a big thing, if a man ain’t telling me, then I don’t know and I wasn’t checking for it because I’m not looking to get married, I’m not looking for that right now so that wasn’t something that I was in search for, I wasn’t digging up anything like that, so, no I didn’t know. I actually found out after the fact and then I found out after the fact that I’m actually pregnant so y’all should cut it out, maybe I’m a fornicator, but never an adulterer, calm down,” Brown maintained.

In a video clip, Anita also says she doesn’t know that Chioma is also pregnant, adding that she doesn’t wish her bad and does not want her husband, Davido.

In her words; I didn’t know Chioma was currently pregnant, I don’t wish her bad, But I am also pregnant with Davido‘ s Baby and I don’t want her Husband Davido”

However fans are currently reacting to Brown’s revelations, saying that there is no disputing the fact that Davido was actually in a relationship with Brown, since he mentioned her name in his hit song, “Assurance”.

“Call Anita o, tell am make she come dey go far away, far away

Me I no dey do again,” Davido sings in Assurance, the song he reassures Chioma of his love for her.

That song goes a long way to prove that Davido and Brown actually met in 2017, a year before that song was released – “Assurance” was released in 2018.

In “Assurance”, Davido is not only affirming his love for Chioma but also saying that Anita (Brown) should go far, far away, as he is no longer interested in that relationship. “Me I no do again,” he sings in Pidgin English.

However, Brown has refused to go away, as she has come out to say not only was she in a relationship with Davido but is currently pregnant for him.

And thus also shows that even though Davido asks Brown to go away in that song, Davido never kept to his words as he still kept going to Brown. The end result indeed is Brown’s pregnancy which is irrefutable and undeniable.