Jerry Okorodudu dies, as Leg set for amputation, Corpse seized over #600k

Former Nigerian boxer, Jeremiah ‘Jerry’ Okorodudu, died at a private hospital in Lawandon, Lagos on Wednesday night after battling with foot ulcer that left him bedridden for weeks.

Okorodudu’s wife, Adenike, confirmed the news of his death and said the hospital was not willing to release her husband’s corpse until the outstanding N600,000 medical bill is paid.

“He is dead now but we still need to pay N600,000 to get his body out of the hospital.

Curiously, the 64 year old Olympian was feeling better following several transfers from different hospitals, mainly due to lack of funds, before he was brought to the Lawanson hospital.

The Vice President, Nigeria Boxing Federation, Azania Omo-Agege, however revealed that he sent his wife some money on Tuesday for the hospital bills of the former boxer.

“I just sent them money yesterday (Tuesday). I sent them N100,000 and we were planning for the amputation (of his leg) on Friday, this is very sad,” .

Okorodudu represented Nigeria at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympic Games, where he competed in the middleweight category.

He was a gold medallist at the Oluyole 1979 National Sports Festival in Ibadan.

His medical predicament began in 2020 with a boil affliction that affected his mobility. He then had a successful surgery at Dans Hospital, Ikorodu, Lagos.

But his health condition relapsed after he was diagnosed with foot ulcer and suffered a stroke.