Subsidy removal in Nigeria collapses businesses in neighbouring countries

Scrapping of fuel subsidy in Nigeria has caused collateral damages to, black market fuel vendors and commercial drivers in Cameroon, Benin and Togo .

The development, YOUNEWS Checks revealed had seen their businesses collapse due to low supplies and high prices.

“In Cotonou, the commercial capital of Benin which is about 60km from Nigeria, queues have been building up at official petrol stations and some have been unable to meet the sudden surge in demand, especially from ‘zemidjan’, the local word for motorcycle-taxis.

“Before, we were selling about 2,000 litres per day, but now we’re selling up to 7,000 litres per day,” said a worker at the JNP fuel station who gave his first name, Janvier. He had just turned away four customers because supplies had run out.

“The zemidjan-men are even fighting to get served,” said Janvier.

In Benin and Togo, small nations to the west of Nigeria, contraband fuel vendors have lost both supplies and customers, while formerly sleepy official petrol stations are suddenly busy.

At Hilacondji, a border crossing between Togo and Benin, some black market fuel stalls were shut, while at others vendors waited among rows of empty plastic jerricans for potential deliveries.

The report stated that one Ayi Hilla, who had been making a living from selling contraband fuel for 10 years, said many black marketers had gone into fishing or other small businesses