Tinubu @ Sallah : Current economic pains necessary, bearable

President Bola Tinubu and state governors, on Wednesday, assured Nigerians that the economic pains and hardships they were facing would soon turn to prosperity.

They said the current pains were necessary, noting that the peoples’ sacrifices would pave the way for abundance and a better future for the country.

Speaking in Lagos shortly after observing the Eid prayers at the Obalende Muslim Prayer Ground located near Dodan Barracks, the former seat of power in Lagos, the President said, “We have to make the sacrifices and that is clear, we have to.”

His message was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy, Dele Alake.

The statement was titled: ‘Nigeria will experience peace, stability, and prosperity, President Tinubu declares at Lagos Eid Prayer Ground.’

Tinubu described the current economic hardships as a bearable burden, explaining that “Allah will not give you a burden that you cannot carry”

Therefore, he urged Nigerians to have faith in God that the country would experience peace, stability, and prosperity.

“I thank Almighty Allah for keeping us in good health till today and pray to Him to grant us robust health and prosperity.

“May our sacrifices turn to prosperity. We have to make the sacrifices and that is clear, we have to.

“But Allah will not give you a burden that you cannot carry. He is there for us. We must have faith in the country. Have faith in ourselves, believing that as citizens of this country, we must join hands to build the nation,” the President said.

He called for unity in the country, urging Nigerians not to allow their religious and tribal identities to overshadow their national identity.

Tinubu also prayed for Nigerian troops on the frontline in the fight against insurgency, saying he desires to see them emerge victorious.

“Nigeria will see peace, stability and God will grant peace to those of us at the war front,” he added.