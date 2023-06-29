Why Gov Adeleke left Eid prayer ground in Osogbo, livid with anger !

Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke left the Osogbo Eid prayer ground angrily after he clashed with ex-spokesperson of the Senate, Ajibola Basiru, over sitting arrangement.

Basiru arrived the Eid prayer ground with Asiwaju of Osogbo, Chief Tunde Badmus and other prominent sons of Osogbo to observe Turakat congregational prayer.

Basiru sat on the reserved front row seat but a protocol of Adeleke approached to inform him it was the seat kept for the Governor.

Basiru had changed his seat to another front row seat, which the protocol still kicked against.

Just about then, Governor Adeleke arrived the Eid prayer ground and Chief Badmus left his seat to welcome him from the gate of the prayer ground.

On his arrival, it was noticed that the protocol of the Governor insisted that Basiru should leave the front row, which some indigenes resisted on the basis he is one of their prominent sons.

The scene led to an uproar and Adeleke left the area back to his car.

After some minutes, he returned and noticed that Basiru was still sitting in the front row.

He then left angrily without praying.

Shortly after the Governor left, Police operatives arrived the prayer ground and shut the gate against worshippers that they were to arrest Basiru on the instructions of the government.

The worshippers resisted and forced the gate open.

The Turakat prayer was observed by Basiru and other prominent indigenes of Osogbo, after which they all left the prayer ground.

