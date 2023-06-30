Actress Ini Edo : Don’t let fear of public opinion dictate your life

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
June 30, 2023

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has revealed why she can’t allow herself to be overwhelmed by criticisms…and Why she prefer to judge herself.

“I can’t let people judge me”

She said deep down, most critics don’t even care, stressing that they just want to catch cruise judging others.

The thespian stated this in a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

She said, “People don’t understand that you live this life for yourself. It’s just you that matter. You can’t be the judge of your own life and be the judge of my own life at the same time.

“The truth is, people don’t really care. After the cruise, they move. If you care enough for yourself, that’s enough.”

The actress said she came out to announce that she welcomed her daughter via surrogacy because she didn’t want someone else to tell her story.

Ini Edo advised her fans not to limit themselves because of the fear of public opinion.

