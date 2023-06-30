Again, thick rumour on Ondo gov’s death resounds

Rumours that verily ill, and flown- abroad – receving – treatment Ondo State governor Akeredolu’s death is on the streets again !

But the deputy who is acting governor now, had punched holes in the flying rumour.

Olusola Oke, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress {APC} in Ondo State, described rumours of the death of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu as satanic and must be ignored.

Oke, who said this in a statement on Thursday, also called on the people of the state to continue praying for the ailing Governor Akeredolu.

It may be recalled that YOUNEWS mentioned it that Akeredolu, who proceeded on medical leave, handed over to his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to act as the governor in his absence.

Akeredolu’s sickness has however led to rumours of his death on social media

Oke, in the statement, described the various reports about the governor as satanic and warned those behind the reports to stop such rumours.

The statement, titled ‘Stop this satanic verse’, read: “The orchestrated rumour of the death of Governor Akeredolu by some political profiteers have become a grave concern to me and men and women of good conscience in Ondo state. In the past, I have ignored the tune as a mere political adventure but the latest version of the woven wicked rumours from their mill is satanic and totally inhuman.

“As mortals; we can fall ill. The governor, like any human being can fall ill. When illness comes, we seek medical treatment and take deserving rest. This the governor has done and is rapidly responding to treatment.

Spreading serial orchestrated rumour through cloned media platforms to harass his family, admirers and the good people of Ondo State of his death is not only ungodly, but it also reveals the toxic wickedness and inhumanity in the minds and hearts of those behind the rumour mill.

“It is now realised that these deliberate cartels of rumour peddlers have made it a habitual trade to raise a false alarm about the death of the governor to cause panic, apprehension and tension in the state and beyond. Thank God, instead of morbid panic the people of the state have responded with prayers and empathy. Daily, they pray for the governor and God, the giver of life, has indeed stood by him, his family and his well-wishers.

“The holy book has admonished us all to pray for those in positions of authority. The book probably saw in leadership positions salient burdens of leadership and the effects on their personal life.

“For those who took pleasure in the pains of others by deliberately manufacturing rumours of the death of others, let me remind them that God has recompense for those who assume His position. Life belongs to Him and Him only

Acting Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Lucky Ayedatiwa, yesterday, urged residents of the state to use the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations to pray for the quick recovery of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Ayedatiwa, in his Eid-el-Kibir message, said: “Let us use this special season to pray for the success of this administration and also for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, that God Almighty gives him a sound mind and sound health to continue the good work he has been doing in our state.

“I reassure you all of our government commitment towards the maintenance of peace, security of all and sundry for sustainable development of the state.

“While the government is doing everything possible to protect the lives and property of the citizenry, there is the need for you all to cooperate with the government by obeying the laws of the land and maintaining peace amongst yourselves.”