FG gains N400bn in 4 wks from Subsidy removal, Citizens awaits 13 palliatives

Nigeria has saved hundreds of billions after halting the subsidy regime in May.

The Federal Government has so far saved about N400bn as a result of the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, since May 31, 2023, when the initiative was officially implemented, oil marketers stated on Thursday.

YOUNEWS Checks, going by the revelation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limted as regards the amount being spent previously on subsidy every month, Nigeria had now saved hundreds of billions after halting the subsidy regime in May.

This is the calculation:

subsidy on the supply of petroleum products, particularly PMS imports into Nigeria.

The landing cost was around N315/litre. Marketers are transferring margin of N113/litre to each of their customers.

That means there is a difference of close to N202 for every litre of PMS that was imported into this country.

In computation, N202 multiplied by 66.5 million litres, multiplied by 30 will give you over N400bn of subsidy every month.

“Right now they (the government) are making money. At least with this removal of subsidy, the government has racked in hundreds of billions, whether in naira or dollar. This is because every month we know how much they lose before,” the National President, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Chinedu Okonkwo, stated.

Expectedly, in view of this

increase in revenue for the federal government, Nigerians are asking the organised Labour to press further for palliatives for the people.

Since the removal of the subsidy on PMS, there has been a spike in cost of living conditions, with oil marketers projecting a N700/per liter cost of fuel by July 2023.

YOUNEWS reports that Labour is in constant engagement with Government.

As Nigerian get impatient, waiting for gains of subsidy removal , Organised Labour is telling the citizenry;

“Nigerians especially workers should exercise patience until the outcome of the meetings so that we can arrive at a collective bargaining agreement that will be for the interest of Nigerians and Nigerian workers.

“Whatever we are facing now is a collective sacrifice and there is hope that we will not allow the pressure for those who have eaten fat on the so called subsidy to frustrate our negotiations.

” Let Nigerians see whatever is happening as a collective sacrifice that all Nigerians will be happy.”

These are the list of palliatives on demand list of Organised labour to the federal government:..

(1.) For President Bola Tinubu to ensure that borders were re-opened to ensure smooth importation and exportation of food and farm products.

(2.) Deployment of CNG as a substitute to PMS, the harsh effect caused by petrol price hike would be addressed.

(3.) The government must act fast with respect to providing palliatives, as the NLC said it was expecting an increase in the minimum wage from N30,000 to N150,000. and 200,000

(4.) To cushion the effect of the subsidy removal on Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, on Nigerians.

(5.) To establish a joint committee to review the proposal for any wage increase or award and establish a framework and timeline for implementation.

(6.) To review the World Bank Financed Cash transfer scheme and propose the inclusion of low-income earners in the programme.

The micro-credit scheme that should be put in place that will give loans to farmers and entrepreneurs at small digit rates,”

(7.) To revive the CNG conversion programme earlier agreed with Labour centres in 2021 and work out detailed implementation and timing are very high. The nation is watching and people are looking at how the Nigeria Labour Congress is going to handle the situation.

(9.)President Bola Tinubu should grant operational licenses for the creation of more modular refineries.

“We want a transparent agency to be set up to oversee these refineries. We don’t have to depend solely on multinationals. Already, we have some Nigerians who refine crude oil locally.

(10.) We want a review of the corrupt privatisation of the energy sector that gave generation and sale of energy to private individuals who have not added value to energy consumption in Nigeria.

He said it was time for the government to look inward and see that these individuals were discharged for incompetence.

(11.)Alternate power supplies like solar systems should also be put in place.

When you travel to other countries like Israel, you see that solar energy is available there and cheaper and this is a clean energy alternative.

(12.) We also want them to look into the transportation sector. We want the President

to develop a master plan and provide a metro rail line for all the state capitals across the country.

(13.) He should also open up the border and allow the free flow of market goods into Nigeria and outside Nigeria.