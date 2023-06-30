Knocks on Gov Adeleke for assassination alarm

The Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta; Dr Khamis Olatunde Badmus, has described the clash at the Osogbo Eid praying ground on Wednesday as avoidable and unfortunate.

“The incident was both avoidable and unfortunate.”

“It was outrageous to say there was an assassination attempt on the Governor’s life.”

“Since campaigns are over and governance proper has commenced, the governor should be left alone to concentrate on administration and impactful service delivery to the people.”

“I commend the State Commissioner of Police, State Director of DSS, and the Special Adviser on Security to the State Governor for their mature handling of the matter.”

“It is important for the office of the protocol of the governor to take charge of the governor’s sitting arrangement at events rather than leaving such delicate assignment in the hands of favour-seeking politicians.”