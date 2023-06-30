Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Knocks on Gov Adeleke for assassination alarm

Knocks on Gov Adeleke for assassination alarm

YouNews June 30, 2023 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 83 Views

The Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta; Dr Khamis Olatunde Badmus, has described the clash at the Osogbo Eid praying ground on Wednesday as avoidable and unfortunate.

“The incident was both avoidable and unfortunate.”

“It was outrageous to say there was an assassination attempt on the Governor’s life.”

“Since campaigns are over and governance proper has commenced, the governor should be left alone to concentrate on administration and impactful service delivery to the people.”

“I commend the State Commissioner of Police, State Director of DSS, and the Special Adviser on Security to the State Governor for their mature handling of the matter.”

“It is important for the office of the protocol of the governor to take charge of the governor’s sitting arrangement at events rather than leaving such delicate assignment in the hands of favour-seeking politicians.”

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Sanwo-Olu Holds Reception In Honour Of Tinubu

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, held a reception in honour of President Bola Tinubu ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023