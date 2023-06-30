Naomi Campbell Welcomes 2nd Child At 53, had 1st @ 50

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
British supermodel, Naomi Campbell, has welcomed her second child at the age of 53.

She shared the news on her Instagram account on Thursday saying ‘it’s never too late to become a mother’.

Sharing a photo of the newborn, she wrote, “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence.

“A True Gift from God, blessed! Welcome Baby boy. It’s never too late to become a mother.”

Campbell welcomed her first child, a girl, in May 2021, at the age of 50.

Friends ,fans and oaks are saying : First child at age of 50 and second child at age of 53. Grace differs and God is wonderful

